A blow to the head has been the cause of the death of the 18-year-old Debanhi, who disappeared on the outskirts of Monterrey 13 days ago and whose body appeared this Thursday in a cistern next to the Nueva Castilla motel, where she was seen for the last time. The Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office has reported that when the girl left the taxi that was taking her home, at kilometer 15.5 of the infernal highway to Nuevo Laredo, she went to the Alcosa transport company, near the hotel, to around 4:30 in the morning, “apparently trying to communicate with someone without being able to be attended by any employee of the place.” So far there is evidence of videos and testimonials. Nothing else is known after that.

The Secretary of Security of Nuevo León, Aldo Fasci Zuazua, has criticized the “massive human error” that in his opinion has prevented progress in this investigation. “They were there four times and they didn’t find anything, it’s not the first time it’s happened,” he said, referring to the motel cistern where the young woman’s body was found. Fasci Zuazua believes that these errors in searches for the disappeared happen all over the world. “Unfortunately, I was at the bottom of the water and there was nothing to see, canines can’t smell underwater,” he said. There is no information on whether, in addition to “visualizing”, an attempt was made to probe underwater for the presence of a body. The official has placed his position at the disposal of the authority, but not before affirming that in Nuevo León there is no gang that kidnaps women.

The attorney general of Nuevo León, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, in a video broadcast on social networks, has indeed recognized that the cistern near the hotel had already been registered before with the permission of the owner. That search was attended by “agents from the Prosecutor’s Office, the State Search Commission, members of the Nuevo León Security Secretariat, Civil Protection and the girl’s relatives. The search did not then allow the body to be found and it was the motel workers who reported the emission of gases” in said place. After the notice, the agents “came immediately.” Debanhi’s family has shown reluctance with the investigation precisely because her body had not been found before, despite having previously checked the cistern. Her father, Mario Escobar, hinted this Friday morning that they could have moved him there.

The Public Ministry does not rule out any line of investigation now. It is about determining how he hit himself on the head or who could have done it, causing him the “strong contusion on the skull” that caused his death. “If there is a crime, it will be prosecuted with the full force of the law,” said the prosecutor, who has been the target of criticism in recent days for the slowness of the search and the lack of information. The woman has turned up 13 days later right where she last lost track of her, and the place had been combed by officers on several occasions. “I no longer trust the prosecutor,” Mario Escobar said this Friday morning.

Guerrero has agreed to transmit all the information available to them as long as it does not interfere with the legal process. The prosecutor thus responded to the accusations of lack of transparency in the investigation undertaken. The Governor of Nuevo León himself, Samuel García, called this morning for an “Open Prosecutor’s Office”. The prosecutor said hours later: “The State is responsible for security and the Prosecutor’s Office for the prosecution of crime.”

Rodolfo Salinas de la Peña, from the prosecutor’s office specializing in the search for disappeared persons, has assured that they have accompanied the family at all times and has reiterated that they share their pain. Guerrero has also had words of condolence for those close to him and compassion “for all the women of Nuevo León.”

Samuel García promised this morning with the family to expedite the autopsy procedures, which were scheduled for Saturday. But the young woman’s parents wanted to watch over her body as soon as possible and bury her.

Debanhi went to a party at the Quinta Diamante at 1:20 in the morning, accompanied by two friends with whom, during the party, she had some differences. She left the premises and got into a private taxi through her acquaintances. What happened next is surrounded by unknowns. The father has accused the driver of harassing her daughter, which, he has said, was the trigger for her to leave the trip in the middle of the road at around 4:25. The taxi driver took a photo of her that has already become an icon. Why did she do it? It is not known yet, but the Prosecutor’s Office has questioned him and checked his car, where they said they had not found anything.

