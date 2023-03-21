And the Norwegian Football Association announced, on Tuesday, that the star of the national team and Manchester City, Erling Haaland, had been injured in the connective muscle.

The “prolific goalscorer” Erling Haaland will miss Norway’s matches against Spain and Georgia at the start of the 2024 European Cup qualifiers, due to a connective muscle injury.

Haaland, who scored 5 goals in the middle of last week with his English team Manchester City against Leipzig in the Champions League final price, followed by a hat-trick against Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-finals, complained of thigh pain after the last match, Saturday.

The Norwegian Federation said that the 22-year-old left the national team’s training camp in Marbella, Spain, to undergo medical follow-up with his club.

The federation quoted the team’s doctor, Ola Sand, as saying: “We were hoping that it would be just an inconvenience that would end by Saturday, but after yesterday’s tests and examinations, it is clear that he will not be ready for the matches against Spain and Georgia.”

Will he miss the Bayern Munich match?

The duration of Haaland’s absence from the stadiums will be determined according to the degree of rupture in the connective muscle, as this type of injury leads to an absence of between 2 to 3 weeks, which may increase or decrease depending on the severity of the injury.

Concern began to grow among the Man City fans, due to the approaching date of the team’s meeting with Bayern Munich, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City will face the German giants on April 11, exactly 3 weeks later, before heading to Munich for the second leg, a week later.

Haaland is presenting extraordinary levels this season with his club, which he reached last summer, and has scored 42 goals in all competitions so far, and is top scorer in the Premier League (28) and the Champions League (10).