This Thursday around noon all the details of the Women’s America Cup, which will take place in Colombia from July 8 to 30, were known.



Although the greatest attention was paid to the draw for the tournament groups, and for the first time there will be a prize of 1,500,000 dollars for the team that manages to lift the trophy and 500,000 dollars for the team that reaches the runner-up position, users on social networks were left with the image of Alma, the official mascot of the competition.

Apparently, the fact that the chosen animal was a dog has aroused indignation in several Internet users.

‘Alma is a strong, brave bitch…’

“She is a strong, brave, sociable, funny and passionate dog for football and motivates the teams”Conmebol pointed out in the image of the piece with which he unveiled the official mascot of the Cup.

According to the South American Football Confederation, the animal is “sister of ‘Pibe’ Valderrama and comes to encourage all the participants.” That, the users did not seem to care because, according to what is read in the majority of comments, there is rejection for the “mistake” in the choice of the figure and its description.

“Terrible mistake. Everything is downgrading women even in these things,” said Melissa Peñalosa, a Twitter user.

Someone thought about it, someone reviewed it, and someone approved it. Amazing – Guillermo Ospina B. (@memoospi) April 7, 2022

Even, given the controversy, some have come to remember the controversy that J Balvin starred in for the video and lyrics of his song ‘Perra’.

Who came up with it and who approved this??? 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ – Andrea Bustamante (@andrebu85) April 7, 2022

