Pony breeder Jessica Vincent was browsing in a Goodwill store – a chain of stores that sell second-hand items for charity – in Virginia (United States) when something caught her attention. That bottle-shaped glass vase, whose surface mixed violet and green tones, stood out among the decorative objects piled up on the shelf. She liked it and decided to buy it to decorate her house. As she headed to the checkout to pay the $3.99 price marked on the label, she noticed two details on the base of the vase: an “M” and the word “Italy.” At that moment, that piece stopped being just another decorative object and became the center of an investigation that, in the end, turned out to be much more profitable. Vincent had intuitively had a good eye.

Vincent's research confirmed that the vase was a rare piece from Murano, the mythical Venetian island famous for centuries for its handcrafted glassware. The bottle has just been sold for $107,000 at auction to a private European collector. Although Vincent assures that his initial intention was to decorate his house, he confesses that he changed his mind when he began to inquire about his origin. In any case, the outcome of the story exceeded all of his expectations. “I had a feeling it might be a $1,000 or $2,000 piece, but I had no idea how valuable it really was,” he told The New York Times.

The bottle-shaped vase that Carlo Scarpa designed for the Venetian house Venini, and which was auctioned at Wright on December 13. Wright

The vase is one of two similar pieces that are preserved in good condition in the collection. Pennellate, designed for Venini by Carlo Scarpa, the great Italian architect of the mid-20th century who, in addition to creating iconic buildings and interiors, also signed glass objects as fascinating as this one. His style, which pays attention to the beauty of materials and apparently simple but noble forms, is perfectly reflected in this series, whose name, which means brushstroke in Spanish, reveals a unique artisanal process. The goal of the artisans who worked with Scarpa around 1947, the date of this piece, was to simulate brush strokes using a complex technique that, instead of painting the finished surface, adds colored opaque glass to the vase during the blowing process. . The difficulty of this process meant that very few pieces of this collection were produced, which today is a rarity.

But when he bought it, Vincent didn't know any of this. He started investigating as soon as he suspected that the glass might have something else in it. She joined glassware groups on Facebook, which put her in touch with Wright auction house, a specialist in glass and crystal pieces. Richard Wright, president of the company, called Vincent after seeing the images he sent him: “The moment I saw the photos, I had a very good feeling,” he said. The auctioneer explained that it is rare to find a piece in such good condition: “If it had any crack, even a small one, it would probably have sold for less than 10,000 euros,” he added. “This was like a winning lottery ticket.”

Vincent relates that one of the highlights of the process was the evaluation of the bottle by experts in the field: “The expression on their faces was quite striking,” Vincent recalled. “It was amazing that experts who work with very important glass pieces were so excited about my little thrift store vase.” His emotion, as the result of the auction demonstrated, was not accidental. In fact, the cover of the digital catalog of the auction in which it was sold, dedicated to glass pieces of Italian origin, was a detail of Scarpa's brushstrokes, unmistakable for any fan of this type of pieces.

A detail of the vase that allows you to appreciate the “brushstrokes” made with opaque glass during the blowing process of the piece. Wright

Vincent is very pleased with her discovery. The horse breeder is a fan of shows like Antiques Roadshow, where professionals are dedicated to searching for valuable items in second-hand stores. “I always felt like I had a good eye,” said Vincent, who frequently visits these types of stores with his partner. “But I'm really surprised that no one discovered it before me.” Although he had already found other things, such as works of art valued at several thousand dollars, he never thought that a discovery could change his life: “You never know what you are going to find. It is the thrill of the hunt,” said the lucky woman.

