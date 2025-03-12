Japanese streamer Airi Sato has been killed while broadcasting live. The 22 -year -old girl received around To a dozen stab In broad daylight on a street in Tokyo, reports Japanese television NHK.

The events occurred on Tuesday. It was in the Shinjuku district, in the Takadanobaba area. The woman had announced where she was going to meet at that time in her streaming channel, in which she has thousands of followers. Received knife in the neck and thorax. Witnesses who were in the area claim, cited by Japanese means, having heard cries for help for a few seconds. Next to her and hitting her, there was a man dressed in a mask and a black hat.

The woman was transferred to the hospital, but He ended up dying shortly after. Police have arrested that man as suspicious. He is 42 years old and has been identified as Takano Kenichi. At the time of detention, reports the Kyodo agency, had two knives in his possession. One of them was bloody, on the ground. The other, in his backpack. The detainee remained with the victim when the agents arrived. According to witnesses, it seemed calm.

First, the charges that were charged were those of murder attempt. However, after confirming the death of women, They became murder.









According to the investigations collected by NHK, man persecuted Airi Sato for a debt: In her day, as she said, she had given the young two million yen, that she never returned. These loans date from 2022, says Kyodo News. They had met in 2021 through the young woman’s videos.

Therefore, as he said, he went to Tokyo, knowing that the woman would broadcast live from there her trip on a train line. However, he has assured that He never intended to kill her.

The security cameras in the area have been one of the evidence that the man stabbed the streamer in repeated occasions With a knife.