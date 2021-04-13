Flares lit up the Minneapolis night again, tear gas clouded the air, and the wail of sirens echoed through the buttressed businesses. Nothing that the chief of police said the day before during the press conference in which he tried to explain the murder of Daunte Wright managed to calm the spirits, on the contrary. Their conclusion that it was “accidental” set them on fire even more.

“I have loved every minute of this job, but for the good of the community and my colleagues it is better that I resign,” concluded this Tuesday Kathrene Drive, the veteran 48-year-old policewoman, 29 in uniform, who is the protagonist of the latest incident. of police brutality. After her, the Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon was fired, who released at record speed the video showing the arrest at a vulgar traffic stop, in which he was arrested when it was later detected that he had a pending judicial appointment. .

“Teaser, teaser!” Drive is heard yelling as the 20-year-old scurries back into the vehicle. It was not the electric shock pistol that he fired, but the handheld one, with which he put a deadly bullet in the chest at close range.

His girlfriend showed the body to her mother with the phone. Katie Wright was talking to her son when the police stopped him because he had “something strange” hanging from the rear view mirror (an air freshener). The woman kept calling relentlessly until the boy’s girlfriend answered. “He told me that he had been shot and showed me the inert body on the seat,” she recounted in tears at the vigil on Monday night. “That was the last time I saw him, no one has given me more information.”

It was snowing in Minneapolis, despite being a hot night. The mother asked for calm but demanded justice and that her son does not fall into oblivion. “I want you to know that he was much more than this,” he insisted. Neither the force of 2,000 soldiers of the National Guard deployed, nor the more than fifty detainees managed to prevent a repetition of the demonstrations, looting and missiles of frozen soda cans that fell on some policemen. A few kilometers away, the prosecution has finished presenting the case against the agent who killed George Floyd, so overwhelming that the defense is having a hard time dismantling it. If he succeeds, Dereck Chauvin could go free, but Minneapolis will be engulfed in the flames of anger.