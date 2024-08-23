RIA Novosti: A strike was carried out on a temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy Oblast

A strike was carried out on the temporary deployment point (TDP) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Krasnopolye, Sumy Oblast, RIA Novosti coordinator of the pro-Russian Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev.

He said that Krasnopolye “received three FAB strikes,” one of which hit a former air defense military unit, where Ukrainian military personnel had deployed an air defense missile system.

“The battered units that miraculously left the Kursk region came under attack,” Lebedev added.

Earlier, Russian military launched a missile strike on a bunker in Sumy, where Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky. It is noted that the attack was carried out on the territory of the Sumkhimprom plant, where a strategic facility is located. It is not specified whether the Ukrainian leader or the command was there at the time of the strike.