Land the broad and sure conceptions with which the unfortunate war in Ukraine was started, by the two sides, in five months have crumbled, crumbled, painfully narrowed. Russia, which perhaps hoped for a lightning success, which, as always happens, cancels the crime and resigns itself to accepting what happened, laboriously advances, by centimeters, on the map and is forced to hope, in the face of the usury that this sweaty cost. “Victory”, in the waning of the resolve of the Kiev allies.

Ukraine is clinging to its defense lines, resisting by wasting the continuous supply of Western weapons. But the country is destroyed, the number of casualties among the soldiers, carefully silenced, is monstrous, unbearable. in the power apparatus of Zelensky, who continues to stubbornly lie in “total victory”, with the usual old vanity of wars, mysterious flaws of uncertainty and indeterminate “incompetent” and “traitors” emerge.

This war, left of illusions and ambitions, seems to become infinite, a permanent presence stuck in the center of Europe. There are no possibilitiesdiplomatic skills, it seems that everyone is waiting to remedy, to negotiate, but nobody really does anything. With each passing day the two protagonists, Putin and Zelensky, are more and more nailed to the need to win in order to have any chance of surviving politically (and perhaps not only). The other protagonists are waiting for Pilates. The Americans let Russia wear itself out to implode, the Chinese do good business and then choose who to side profitably with. Emerging and neo-Third Worldists rub their hands to see the great ones exhaust themselves; if they have raw materials or geopolitical rents they are anxious to make them return in an unexpected revival of the waning third ways and the acrobatics of the first Cold War. Europe, for her part, thinks about gas and being well crouched under the American umbrella. You never know: if Putin …

The only hope that this slaughter will end, therefore, is not in the skills and qualities of the leaders of the East and the West, who have regressed to crude and primitive terms, amazing in a time and in a world considered civil. If anything, it resides in the revolutionary will to put an end to those who fight, who are killed every hour, every day, on both sides, Ukrainians and Russians. We all need, and above all we Europeans, who are undergoing this war one step away, a subversive, revolutionary strike by the fighters that successfully reproposes what happened in 1917, during the First World War.

From the trenches in which millions of men every day endured contact with death and every instinct of life under the bombings, the filth, the murderous fury seemed to have dried up to the root, the great strike of peace exploded, suddenly irresistible universal. In Russia it was, immediately, a Revolution. In the other belligerent countries (in Italy it was Caporetto) it took firing squads to quell the revolt. But it was only a brief respite before the motion swept a year later like a fire on a parched plain.

Ukrainians and Russians entered the war sick of their particularisms, of one proud nationalism, of the other brutal imperialism. For two or three months these particularities and the hatred that suffering causes to grow towards the enemy, of those who attacked and specularly of those who, obstinate, do not give up, resist, kill me, were enough to motivate the fighters, to support propaganda.

But in contact with the eternal and immutable truths that the social suffering of war fiercely brings to light day after day, the men in the trenches of Donbass and Cherson will feel that the circle of their horizon prevents them from thinking and acting, suffocates them in a murderous atmosphere of death and useless wills.

The sense of life, of death, of infinity, of pain will make them look beyond the limits of things, beyond the slogans of the men who led them to war and want to lock them up to ever more remote victory. The infamous war will make them taste the taste of flesh and blood, of human misery and eternity. Ukrainians and Russians will thus become human and will find that the war must end.

The revolutionary end of this criminal war will come when the fighters together rebel against the suffering. It is they who throwing guns at the same time can break the circle of prejudices, interests, vain symbols, lies. It is they who, by refusing to fight, will sweep, with the breath of their mighty breath of victims, of sacrificed ones, the circle of interests that in Moscow and Kiev are not theirs.

Pope Francis, like his predecessor who, during the First World War, in vain invoked kings and presidents to stop the useless massacre, is mistaking the recipients of the vibrant, increasingly disconsolate, appeals for peace. It is not Putin and Zelensky, or Biden, who can break the noose of war. The men of good will to whom he must turn, bypassing, ignoring the leaders, are the desperate, dirty, exhausted, mangled men of the trenches. The people of war.

After months of suffering, of fueled aversion between them, now Ukrainians and Russians have one thing in common: suffering. Now they no longer believe what happened, they know that once again it all happened due to a criminal miscalculation. Everyone then played a part, aggressors and attacked, warriors and peacemakers.

The war began turbid with the feeling of its uselessness. Only hatred and violence can create an atmosphere in it. This war is the most authentic anti-war propaganda, no ideology stands except the defense of the Ukrainians.