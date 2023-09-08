Australia is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, and its main buyers are in Asia. China and Japan are the largest buyers of Australian LNG, followed by South Korea and Taiwan.

The dispute over wages and conditions at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone operations has supported British and European gas prices, as traders fear lower Australian supplies will intensify competition for other sources of gas.

A Chevron spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, after many meetings and reconciliation sessions before the working committee, we are still far apart on the underlying terms.”

“Unions continue to seek terms beyond par with others in the industry, including the agreements recently reached,” he added.

Unions said the work stoppages, which could last up to 11 hours, were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Perth time (0500 GMT) and is expected to run until September 14th.

A two-week general strike could then follow if the ongoing dispute over wages and conditions remains unresolved.

The Offshore Alliance, representing workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities in Western Australia, had previously said that Chevron had demanded concessions it could not accept.

“Although the coalition gave Chevron plenty of opportunities to compromise (negotiate agreements)… they will finally face the day of reckoning,” the union alliance said in a Facebook post.

“It’s game on, Chevron,” the alliance says.

The major US energy company said it would continue to take the necessary steps to continue operations in the event of any outage, without elaborating.

The union warned that the LNG plant would have to be closed “if there are no qualified personnel to make deliveries during the downtime”.

It was not immediately clear how the disruption could have occurred.

Energy analyst Sol Kavonic said Friday’s strike appeared aimed at putting more pressure on Chevron to strike a deal rather than significantly impacting production.

He added: “The initial strikes, which are scheduled to start on Friday, appear to be at a lower level, and aim to create costs and inefficiencies for Chevron.”

“This is all part of the ‘dance’ of negotiations between the two parties,” he said.

The strike was scheduled to start on Thursday morning, but the unions postponed the start date twice after progress was made in mediation talks between the two parties.