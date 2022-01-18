This is how bloody ulcers do in the veins of those who suffer, and those who are girded with despair as an ink that heals their despair and quenches their rage.

Al-Houthi did it in cold blood, and with a conscience that abandoned his humanity when his defeated birds fled, to where the safe sleep, the peaceful settle down, and the defenseless live, in the places of decent living.

Al-Houthi did it, and he knows with certainty that those who suffer his hatred are civilians, their weapon is spontaneity, and their cause is to work in order to earn a living.

After his capabilities rose on the honorable land of Yemen, he became in barbarism sharpening the swords of his absurdity, in the face of facts, perhaps protecting him from the feelings of misery and low abomination, which have come to dominate over his reckless remnants, and strike his marrow with the arrows of the reprehensible defeats that crossed the fields of confrontation, and the world records every day The number of bones that are broken and heads that are shattered at the hands of the honorable from the children of Yemen, supported by the hands of the youth of the coalition countries, led by the sons of the Emirates, who did not hesitate to repel the Tatars of the twenty-first century, and spared no effort, in blood, in order to restore the right to its owners.

The absurdity of the abusers will not cause doubt that the UAE is proceeding with its humanitarian, Arab and Islamic project, and these bestial acts will not stand in the way of those who believe that life does not stop at meager opposites, and barbaric violence only increases it by insisting on confronting the miscreants with all the strength that our country has And it possesses what prevents, deters, prevents, and repels siblings from all evil and outcasts.

Yes, there is no doubt that human blood is precious, but it is not more precious than security and dignity, nor souls more than high honor. Nothing is more valuable than human freedom. And to be followed by stupid actions, and this is the den of all those who elevated the status of chauvinism and sectarianism, at the expense of the homeland, and therefore we were not surprised by this heinous act, and the disgraceful behavior, because this is the behavior of this misguided group, which knows no place in international law, and does not care about the fate of the country that it turned To an arena of conflict, whose guiding is everyone who has hatred for the Arabs, and everyone who has hatred for the land of Arabism, and whatever happens, the truth must return to its owners as long as there is someone who demands it, long or short, and these palaces must discover one day that they are strapped with ropes worn out, tied with a ligament full of barbed threads.