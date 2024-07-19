You will soon be able to encounter a real Red Bull car on the street and we don’t mean a Mini with a can.

A real Formula 1 car for the street does not exist, but with an Aston Martin Valkyrie or an AMG One you come pretty close. Last week Red Bull also presented their long-awaited hypercar: the RB17. This could also be an F1 car for the street, if it were not for the fact that this car is not street legal.

Of course, you can’t use the RB17’s potential on public roads, but that’s a shame. A street-legal car is just cooler than a track car. That’s also why a 911 GT1 or a CLK GTR Strassenversion are so cool.

Luckily, there is a company that can make almost any car street legal. We are of course talking about Lanzante. They were present at Goodwood last weekend with a street legal 935. Previously, they made cars like the F1 GTR, the P1 GTR and the Zonda Revolucion street legal.

Lanzante has now revealed that their next project will be the Red Bull RB17, which was also unveiled at Goodwood. Several customers have approached them to see if the Red Bull RB17 can be made road legal and Lanzante is not the least bit reluctant.

This means that the bizarre circuit car will soon be allowed on the road. The question is how far you will get, because Adrian Newey did not really take speed bumps into account when designing it. And the turning circle will probably be quite large.

It will probably also be one of the fastest road cars, because the V10 delivers 1,200 hp together with an electric motor. And in terms of aerodynamics it is of course a true masterpiece. Since the V10 can turn 15,000 rpm there is undoubtedly an insane sound in it, but unfortunately we have not heard that yet.

Only 50 examples of the RB17 will be built in total and one or more of them will be brought to Lanzante. Adrian Newey will undoubtedly not be happy with the modifications, but hey, when you pay €6 million for a car you can do what you want with it.

