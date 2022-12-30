I met Teresa Rosingana almost 30 years ago. At that time, she had already been working for her neighbors in the Madrid neighborhood of San Blas for a few years, where things have never been easy. Teresa was a problem solver. Above all, she had an amazing ability to convince who she could solve them. She had no more tribe or party or nationality than the children who dreamed of summer camps that would allow them to set foot outside the neighborhood; the grandparents who did not have the resources, the capacity or the desire to procure a daily lunch and company; families without food, punished by recurring crises; or the kids forced to grow up alone and without school support. She worked with the same naturalness in the offices of the councilors, in the Mercamadrid stalls and in the shacks on Avenida de Guadalajara. She knew poverty because she had experienced it firsthand.

The Association, which she created with her husband and the Jesuit Lorenzo Almellones, continues to move forward driven by her children and by so many friends who do irreplaceable and completely voluntary work.

“I am spontaneous, like bullfighters. (…) As soon as they tell me anything, I look for a door, and if not I look for a window, and if not a crack. (…) Do not be indifferent to things that may happen around you”. She has excited me to hear the nine-minute audio that the Nazareth Association She has posted on her website, and she perfectly captures the Teresa that I remember: restless, humble, quarrelsome, weeping, close and with a sincere faith in the God that she saw every day in the neighbors of her neighborhood. She has only missed the string of tacos with which she curdled her conversations and which amused the ladies she asked for money so much. She left us on December 8, 2016, the day of the Virgin whose hand she always wanted to ascend to heaven. The Association, which she created with her husband and the Jesuit Lorenzo Almellones, continues driven by her children and by so many friends who do irreplaceable and completely voluntary work (who can support here).

Teresa Rosingana was a good person. Her kindness changed the world around him. Today the residents want San Blas to remember it with a street (signatures of support here), and it seems that the District Board agrees. What less, you will think, but I still find it hard to believe. Can you imagine a city that remembers good people in its streets, as well as kings and generals? We must take advantage of this flash of common sense and approve the measure before the next elections in May, lest they miss it. Teresa would have been a little uncomfortable with all of this, but the most important thing is something else: the street will be there for us, to remind us that love is capable of transforming the world. Have a very merry Christmas.

