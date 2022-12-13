A streamer known as Miss Mikkaa is trying to pass Elden Ring in a very unorthodox way. Since he wants to finish it twice, but at the same time. In addition to the fact that he wants to do it by controlling one game with control, while for the other he uses a dance mat.

This feat also has one more degree of complexity. Since Miss Mikasa made a rule that she must defeat the bosses in the same attempt. Meaning that if an Elden Ring boss kills her in one match but not the other, she must start over in both.

The streamer is currently playing controller in the PS5 version of the FromSoftware game. While using the dance mat in the PC version. So far he’s already made it through until a bit after the boss, Margit the Fallen Omen. Although with her dedication perhaps he will reach the end.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Miss Mikka has done something similar with Elden Ring. Since in the past he managed to defeat Malenia, one of the most difficult bosses, just using a dance mat. So we already know that she is capable of great things, now we just have to follow her until she reaches the end of both games. Do you think I’ll make it?

What is Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is the most recent game from the FromSoftware company, known for the Dark Souls saga. This title has a very similar gameplay, although in an open world with enormous possibilities. Since there is also no fixed course that the players must take.

Source: Bandai Namco

Since its release, it has become a favorite of many players and received very good reviews from critics. In fact, it already won some awards for the best of 2022 at The Game Awards and the Golden Joystick Awards. Have you already played it?

