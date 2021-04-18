In terms of record and allowed excesses, the streamer known as Tim C. Inzana spent the first 100 days of 2021 locked in a room in Los Angeles, broadcasting live 24 hours a day on Twitch, 7 days a week, without moving from the four walls.

Not satisfied with it, the young man plans stay on stumblrTV for much longer if you get the financial incentive you need to continue.

The sum of 5 million dollars, Inzana says she will lock herself in an empty room for between 5 and 10 years and that he will fill it with the art he creates. All his movements are captured through different cameras distributed throughout his room.

If there is no patron who deigns to monetize your proposition, you have an alternative offer in the glove compartment. If you get 7,000 subscribers, you will withdraw the previous offers and continue with your current broadcast for up to 5 years.

Through the site https://www.twitch.tv/stumblrtv you can see the daily life of this artist.

Of course, the condition is that your number of subscribers does not fall below that threshold. A subscription to his channel costs $ 4.99 per month and at the moment it has already exceeded 102.

Inzana is 34 years old and claims to be an artist, which is why she waits sell the live streaming in a custom frame as an unusual piece of art.

“The work of art is me, who creates the work of art. It would be like seeing a blank space transform into this colorful space “says the artist convinced of his ability.

Tim C. Inzana sees this challenge, this’ work, as a project of “life and love”, denying that it is “dangerous”. Of course, his final vision of what he is doing “following a hunch” is, to say the least, curious:

“To be honest, I don’t know exactly what I’m doing,” he is sincere to his audience.

Daily life

Throughout the first 100 days of voluntary confinement, his routine has not changed much.

With unusual parsimony, he sits in front of his computer doing question and answer sessions with his viewers while drinking a cup of coffee.

He has also been seen dancing solo while a follower played him music, eating, meditating, or working on various works of art. And as Beckham did in his time, at night he can be seen while he snores.

He spent months debating with friends and family before deciding on this confinement. His fiancee supports him in this adventure and takes care of shopping for him.

Inzana calls her creations “laser-cut, layered, perspective art” as she creates it by layering pieces of custom-cut materials, such as acrylic or aluminum, to form 3D artwork. The stills you are selling to present your live stream will be made in this style.

“I see this potential in broadcasts even before Twitch came out, before YouTube Live or Instagram Live. It’s basically the opposite of what has happened, where we choose these moments in our lives and create a narrative. “