Dogs never cease to surprise with their intelligence and sensitivity. This is the case of a female specimen that has gone viral after being recorded carrying your sick puppy to the vet.

The events occurred in the Adnan Kahveci neighborhood of Beylikduzu, in the province of Istanbul, Türkiye, where the security cameras of a veterinary clinic They captured the events, which occurred last Monday.

In the images you can see the dog carrying a young puppy in her mouth. The vet saw her and found that the puppy was in poor condition, with a dangerously low heart rateso he was immediately taken to intensive care.

Meanwhile, the mother dog he stayed close to his sonkeeping an eye on her pup while the vets worked with him on the treatment table.

Veterinarian Baturalp Oghan revealed that the mother dog had previously given birth near the veterinary clinic, but most of her cubs had died. In fact, strangers had taken one of the puppies in the litter to the vet.

Oghan explains that the mother dog’s milk was insufficient, so the clinic was providing it to her puppies. additional food. The mother dog and her puppies are now being cared for at the clinic, where her health is steadily improving, according to the Daily Mail.

Dr Oghan says clinic staff were moved by the mother’s determination to save her puppy and they hope find a home for the family once they fully recover.

“So far everything is going well. The treatment of both the puppy and his brother will continue a little more. During this time, we are not accepting visitors due to his health status,” says Oghan.

“The mother is recovering well. His story has intrigued many people. She is a very intelligent and affectionate dog. It shows the love that a mother feels for her puppies,” the veterinarian concluded.