A stray dog ​​bit the face of a four-year-old girl in the village of Shakhtersk on Sakhalin, reports on Sunday, January 23, the Sakhalin State of Emergency Telegram channel.

The girl was playing with the children in the courtyard of the house on 32 Mira Street. Suddenly, a dog ran up to her and started biting her hat and head. Other children took their friend away from the animal and brought her home. The entire face of the victim was covered in blood.

The police arrived at the scene. The girl’s mother plans to look into the situation with the local authorities.

The channel also became aware of another case of a dog attacking a six-year-old child in Shakhtyorsk. Then there were no incidents: a thick overalls saved the boy from the teeth of an animal. When this incident occurred is not reported.

The day before, on January 22, stray dogs attacked a seven-year-old girl in the village of Domna, when the child was returning home from a music school through the private sector. The child died.

On the fact of the death of the girl, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence, negligently resulting in the death of a person”). Bastrykin instructed to transfer the case to the Main Investigation Department of the department, as well as to prepare proposals for changing the legislation after cases of death due to attacks by stray dogs.

According to the governor of the region, Alexander Osipov, there are flaws in the law that do not allow dogs to be removed from the streets of settlements. Nevertheless, the head of the region promised to catch all stray dogs on the streets of Domna and hold a regional meeting of the Commission for Emergency Situations (ES) with the heads of all districts of the region.