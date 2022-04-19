When cats get something in their head, there is nothing that can stop them: they have to get it, whatever the cost. As the stray cat that enters the shop and decides to live there, that that will be his home. Then yes de facto appropriates a calculator on the desk. And they all elect him as the store’s accountant.

Photo source from Facebook by Renata Matta

Charles Júnior is a cat that lives in Belo Horizonte, a city in Brazil, capital of the state of Minas Gerais. He was a stray, a street cat, without a home and without a family, wandering around the sidewalks in search of a ransom in this life. And looking for a place to call home when he stumbled upon a store.

The cat decided that this was going to be his home. So he just walked in and made everyone understand that he would never leave for any reason in the world. Then he saw a calculator on a desk. And he decided that he would become the accountant of the store.

Charles Júnior made everyone inside the store fall in love with himself, as Renata Matta, sister of the store owner, told in a post, complete with accompanying photos, which she decided to publish on a Facebook group.

He hates being kicked out of his calculator, it’s his.

These are the words that the woman used to tell a little about Charles Júnior, a cat who knows what he wants. And he also knows how to get it. It is impossible to resist it.

Photo source from Facebook by Renata Matta

In practice, it is the cat that has adopted the shop and all its occupants and not the other way around. Because the cat needed a forever home and here he found his dimension.

Photo source from Facebook by Renata Matta

