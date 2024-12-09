



He’s a cartoon speedster. Gout Goutthe new king of Australian athletics, a very thin, lanky boy, barely 16 years old, has just erased a world record for Usain Bolt and has suddenly opened the can of comparisons. His …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only