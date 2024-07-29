The UAE Ambassador to Chile, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, stressed that the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric Font, to the UAE is a historic and exceptional visit, and a qualitative leap towards strengthening the growing strategic relations between the UAE and Chile. It is considered the first official visit by the Chilean President to the Middle East region, and the first in the history of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978.

He said that the visit is a major and historic milestone in the process of strengthening bilateral relations, which confirms the depth of relations between the two countries, and is based on high foundations of mutual understanding and mutual interests, whether at the bilateral level or in various regional forums and international organizations.

Relations between the UAE and Chile are witnessing continuous development in many vital sectors. This progress reflects the keenness of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthen and develop these relations in a way that reflects the aspirations and orientations of the leaderships of the two countries, serves common goals, and meets and achieves the interests of the two friendly peoples.

He added: “On the economic side, the UAE is keen to develop its network of economic and trade relations with the Latin American region. Chile is a leading partner within the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements programme implemented by the UAE, which will be signed during this visit, which will represent a qualitative turning point in the course of economic relations, and embodies the UAE’s approach to building effective development partnerships with sisterly and friendly countries.”