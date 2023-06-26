Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi announced, via a video clip from the International Space Station, a strategic partnership between the “Museum of the Future” and the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center”, with the aim of consolidating the UAE’s position as one of the best countries in the world in various fields of designing the future, space exploration, and employment Science, technology and innovation.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi said: “Together we work hand in hand to achieve new achievements and aspirations in technology and space … and together we achieve the impossible in a country that does not know the impossible.”

The partnership constitutes a new step in the path of leadership, excellence, ambition and belief in the future, as it embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the future of Dubai and the UAE.

The partnership between the museum and the center was announced during the annual ceremony organized by the museum to honor partners from government agencies and major international companies, and to celebrate their distinguished contributions to the success of the Museum of the Future since its opening.

The signing of the agreement was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, and Youssef Hamad Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Under this partnership, the “Museum of the Future” will host the activities and initiatives that will be organized by the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center”, to introduce the world to the projects, plans, successes and achievements of the center and the UAE in the space sector, and highlight its future and ambitious projects, in a way that contributes to the establishment of a new generation of astronauts. By encouraging them to hone their innovative and future skills, to become future pioneers.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul said that the strategic partnership with the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center” embodies the pivotal role of the Museum of the Future in promoting knowledge, science and technology in the region to build a better future for societies. And shed light on the exceptional achievements made by the country in the world of space, which were achieved by the arms of an ambitious Emirati who continues its march to achieve more achievements that embrace the space.

He added, “The Museum of the Future and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center have a common goal and a clear responsibility to design and manufacture the future of the space sector, by employing science, knowledge and advanced technological technologies in the service of the UAE’s journey to Mars, so that we work together to continue exploring future opportunities in outer space.”

For his part, Salem Humaid Al Marri said, “The partnership with the Museum of the Future is in line with our vision aimed at communicating space science to all members of society, and inspiring young people in the field of space exploration through the tasks and initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.” He added, “We are working together to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading center in thought leadership, innovation, and space exploration. We also aim to build a new generation of space enthusiasts, innovators, and thinkers.”

Last April, the Museum of the Future hosted a direct call with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, from the International Space Station, in the presence of more than 130 representatives of local and international media, to talk about the most prominent tasks and experiences that he is carrying out within the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs.

The museum also witnessed the announcement by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center of the details and objectives of the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Program last February, in addition to the participation of Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, in many conferences and events hosted by the museum during the last period.

The “Museum of the Future” includes an entire floor for the future of the space sector, in a clear indication of the importance of this strategic sector in designing a better future for humanity. It will be the reality of man in space by 2071.