Dubai (Etihad)

The Museum of the Future has entered into a strategic partnership with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to provide distinguished experiences and technologies in the field of environmental sustainability and renewable energy.

The two sides announced their partnership in the “Future Exhibition Today”, which brings together in the Museum of the Future the elements of smart and interactive display. It highlights creative ideas and solutions from around the world to develop energy sustainability options and preserve the environment for the future. The exhibition covers an area of ​​900 square metres.

This partnership comes within the framework of the Museum of the Future’s keenness to present an exclusive set of qualitative models, distinctive innovations and applications of advanced technology capable of producing renewable and clean energy, and meeting the future needs of the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “In DEWA, ​​we are keen to strengthen national and global partnerships to contribute to foreseeing and creating the future for the benefit of all mankind, in line with the process of preparing for the next fifty years, and the seventh principle of the fifty principles – the goal. The strategy aimed at making the United Arab Emirates the global capital of the future, and the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai 10 years ahead of the leading global cities.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, expressed his confidence in the qualitative results of the authority’s partnership with the Museum of the Future, especially in the field of sustainable energy and water supply for future cities and communities, pointing out that these strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in achieving the museum’s vision and enhancing Dubai’s leading position as a laboratory. Global technology and promising future ideas.

He added, “The Future Today exhibition represents a scientific environment equipped with the best means and tools to motivate people to innovate and find solutions to the challenges facing future smart cities.”