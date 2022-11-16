The Israeli accusation comes as the company that owns the tanker, Pacific Zircon, revealed that it was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman, adding that the ship was carrying gas oil and minor damage was reported to its hull.

Meanwhile, the “Jerusalem Post” newspaper reported that the tanker owned by the Israeli billionaire, Idan Ofir, was targeted by an Iranian drone.

The source added that the oil tanker, which was flying the flag of Liberia, is subject to operation by the freight forwarding company, “Eastern Pacific Shipping”, which is based in Singapore.

Reuters quoted what it said were “three sources in the navy,” that suspicions are surrounding a drone suspected to have been provided by Iran to “terrorist groups in the region, including the Houthis in Yemen.”

The shipping company stated that preliminary investigations indicated that a projectile was targeted, but the attack did not lead to water leakage into the tanker.

A military official stated that the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy was informed of the incident that took place off the coast of Oman.