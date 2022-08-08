The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed a project to extend a strategic high-pressure line with 220 kV ground cables to transmit power linking Wasit power plant and Al Layyah power plant with a length of 14 km and a cost of more than 180 million dirhams.

The strategic line transfers energy from the new gas turbines with a capacity of 1,026 megawatts at the Layyah plant through the new Layyah power plant of 220/132 kV to Wasit power plant of 220 kV and then to the rest of the 220 kV network stations surrounding the city of Sharjah.

The importance of this line is that it represents the last link to complete the main 220 kV high-voltage network that connects the 220 kV power transmission stations surrounding the city of Sharjah, starting from the Al Layyah power plant and ending with the Hamriyah power plant.