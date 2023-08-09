British tourist raped by stranger in Spanish resort of Magaluf

A stranger sexually assaulted a British tourist in a hotel in the resort town of Magaluf, Spain, and went on trial. This is reported Daily Mail.

According to the publication, a 48-year-old man approached a 20-year-old girl from behind, put his hands under her trousers and began to touch her in intimate places. The tourist contacted the police after the incident and stated that she had never seen this man before. Soon, police arrested the suspect.

Previously vacationing in Paris, a Mexican tourist was raped by a crowd of unknown men. The incident took place in the Champ de Mars garden near the Eiffel Tower. The 27-year-old girl filed a police report with the assistance of the Mexican Embassy.