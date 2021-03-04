Next March 23 Kevin Vazquez will be 28 years old. Without wishing his captain anything bad, perhaps one of the wishes he asks for is the fifth yellow of Hugo Mallo. Marín’s side is on the verge of the penalty for card accumulation since December 30, almost the same time that his usual substitute has been waiting to have his first minutes in the current season.

In his third campaign with the first team, Nigrán’s lane has not been released yet. Kevin was injured in late September and was out for three months. When he rejoined the group dynamics in January, the coach was no longer Oscar Garcia, otherwise Eduardo Coudet, a technician who has not yet used it.

Consumed two thirds of LaLiga, four members of Celta’s first team sign a blank course: the goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez suffers a long-term injury, while centrals David Costas Y Jorge Saenz they have been sidelined for their refusal to leave the club. Therefore, the case of Kevin is the only one who responds to exclusively technical criteria.

This ostracized campaign is a braking in lateral progression, the footballer who has played the most games with the Celta B shirt in the history of the blue team. In the 2018-2019 season, the one of his debut in First, Kevin participated in six encounters between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, a record that pulverized last year playing 20 games. That performance led the club not to execute on June 30 the option he had to cut his contract and will automatically renew until summer 2023.