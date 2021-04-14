In the US state of Michigan, a drunken stranger entered someone else’s house and climbed into bed with sleeping spouses. It is reported by the Newsweek edition.

A 22-year-old woman showed up at the house around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13. According to the victims, she believed that she was at home and refused to leave.

When the couple managed to push her out the door, she got into her car and drove away. Police later found her on the sidelines and arrested her.

The woman is accused of breaking into the house and violating public order while intoxicated. In turn, she claims that she does not remember her antics.

Earlier it was reported that in the American city of Killeen, Texas, a man found an unfamiliar naked woman in his bedroom. Unable to drive her away, he called the police.