Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

A family from Germany will not soon forget this vacation on Mallorca. Chaos awaited in the hotel room. The door mysteriously stood open.

Palma – The summer season in Mallorca is in full swing. The cuts Balearic island as a popular travel destination for the people of Munich less well off. Now a German experienced more of a nightmare than a dream vacation. While the family was out and about on the island, things were obviously going on at the hotel. A strange towel blocked the room door, then 1800 euros were missing. The reported about the rather ominous case Majorca newspaper.

Mallorca vacationers experienced hotel disaster: Strange towel stuck in the door with fatal consequences

“The hotel tried to get rid of me,” the vacationer tells the newspaper. It even accused the German from Cologne of having left the door open himself. The hotel couldn’t explain why the towel was stuck in the door. A photo available to the newspaper shows a white terry towel lying on the floor by the door. Contrary to what the affected Cologne resident suspects, according to the hotel, it is by no means a sign that a room is to be cleaned.

Arenal beach in Mallorca. © Clara Margais/dpa

Mallorca: Hotel computer system does not provide any information

But apparently there were problems cleaning the hotel room. The computer system showed five failed attempts to open the room with the key card. These came from the cleaning staff and an employee responsible for filling up the minibar. The caretaker was then informed to replace the dead battery in the lock. According to the chief receptionist, the caretaker swears that he closed the door after the change.

It remains unclear at first who managed to gain access to the vacationers’ hotel rooms, ransacked their suitcases and stole the money. There are no surveillance cameras in the four-star hotel in Illetes.

Mallorca holidaymaker blames hotel for theft

The vacationer from Germany reported the hotel to the Spanish police, Guardia Civil. It remains to be seen whether the hotel’s insurance will pay for the damage in this case. The money was hidden in the suitcase between the underwear and not deposited in the free room safe.

In the middle of the holidays were up Mallorca bathing bans on several beaches imposed. The reason was heavy rain showers that had previously descended on the island.

In the British Holiday stronghold Magaluf, a family man was drugged and robbed. The Brit warns other Mallorca vacationers – especially parents.(ml)