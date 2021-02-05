At least 100 British boys a week are being hospitalized with a very rare disease, which has developed post-coronavirus, and all end up in intensive care.

The prestigious newspaper The Guardian obtained the information exclusively and explained that “75 percent of the children most affected by pediatric post-viral multisystemic inflammatory syndrome are at Great Ormond St hospital in London.”

The strange condition especially affects “ethnic minorities” and “the most vulnerable in society”, in a probable direct link with poverty. It was initially linked to Kawasaki syndrome.

“Up to 100 children a week are being hospitalized with a rare disease, which can emerge weeks after Covid-19, leaving them in intensive care,” the doctors told The Guardian.

“In a phenomenon that worries pediatricians, 75% of the children most affected by the pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PIMS) are Black, Asian, or ethnic minority. Nearly four out of every five children were previously healthy, ”according to an unpublished case study.

When PIMS emerged in the first wave of the pandemic, it “caused confusion among doctors, concern among the heads of the NHS (British health services) and alarm among parents. It was initially thought to be Kawasaki disease ”, a rare condition that mainly affects infants.

A line of ambulances in front of the Royal London Hospital, this Thursday. The cases of interned boys increase. Photo: AP

The symptoms

But the PIMS “has been recognized as a new and separate post-viral syndrome, that one in every 5,000 children contracts approximately one month after having Covid, regardless of whether they had symptoms, “according to the scoop of the British newspaper.

Often the symptoms are skin rashes, a temperature of up to 40 ° C, dangerously low blood pressure, and abdominal problems.

In severe cases, your symptoms can be like those of toxic shock or the life-threatening condition of sepsis. Two children are believed to have died of PIMS since the pandemic began.

Although specialists do not believe that the frequency of the disease has increased in relation to cases in the community in general, “the numbers of these are higher than in the first wave.”

Hospitals are believed to have admitted as many as 100 young people a week during the second wave, compared to about 30 a week last April.

Between 12 and 15 children get sick every day since the beginning of January. Cases have cropped up in many places. But “most have been recorded in London and the south-east of England, areas where the new Kent variant of the coronavirus has caused a sharp increase in infections,” it was reported.

CASES

Disease of poverty?

Evidence compiled by Dr Hermione Lyall, an infectious disease expert in children and clinical director of children’s services at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London, revealed “the disproportionate impact the disease is having on ethnic minority children”.

In a video presentation, attended by more than 1,000 pediatricians, he showed that, in a “first national report” of 78 PIMS patients who ended up in intensive care, 47% were of Afro-Caribbean origin and 28% of Asian origin: between five and six times greater than the 14% of the UK population that is BAME ”, according to The Guardian.

Dr Liz Whittaker, PIMS spokesperson for the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, told The Guardian: “We are investigating to understand why this population is affected. Genetics can play a role. But we are concerned that it is a reflection of how this is a disease of poverty, which disproportionately affects those who cannot avoid exposure due to their occupation, multigenerational households and overcrowded housing.

Separate data collected by Dr. Marie White from Evelina Children’s Hospital showed that “60% of the 107 PIMS cases they had treated as of January 13 were black African or Caribbean children.”

A medical team brings coronavirus tests to homes in a London neighborhood, this Friday. Photo: REUTERS

Dr Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Observatory of Race and Health, called for research on the much higher risk of ethnic minority children of contracting PIMS. “Clearly, urgent research is now needed on why black and Asian children are overrepresented and more vulnerable to PIMS,” he demanded.

“We are concerned by these early findings and know that structural health inequalities can affect the lives of people of ethnic minority origins throughout their lives,” he said.

Lyall’s dataset, based on figures from 21 of the 23 pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) in Britain, also revealed that 78% of patients had no underlying disease and until PIMS arrived, they were in good health. health, which pediatricians said was “very concerning.”

A sign on a wall in a London hospital asks to keep your distance and only enter if you really need medical assistance. Photo: BLOOMBERG

The average age of children with PIMS is 11 years old, but it ranges from 8 to 14 years old. Two thirds (67%) were children; only 22% had Covid when their PIMS emerged, while the rest already had it. Nearly one in four of those who end up in intensive care develop a heart condition called “dilated coronary arteries,” which is potentially fatal.

Other data presented by experts in the webinar showed that a small number of children with this disease “see their brain affected and suffer confusion, lethargy, disorientation, begin to behave in unusual ways and, in rare cases, suffer a stroke.” Furthermore, “in a study of 75 children, eight had suffered heart problems, including myocarditis and ventricular dysfunction.”

Most of the children with PIMS have been taken to one of the 23 hospitals in the NHS network with a PICU, such as the Evelina and Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospitals in London and the Birmingham Children’s and Women’s Hospital. According to projections by doctors at the British hospital Evelina, cases will peak next Monday and then begin to decline.

Children use hoops for social distancing at L’Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9, 2020. REUTERS / Kevin Coombs

Reopen schools

Whittaker said parents should not be alarmed by the increase in hospitalizations because the recent incidence of PIMS is proportional to the greater impact of the pandemic in adults in recent weeks.

“PIMS can be very serious. But we have seen less seriously ill children (in the second wave) because there is earlier recognition and treatment, ”he explained.

The specialists do not consider that it is not a reason not to open the schools. “It’s still weird. We don’t think parents should be concerned as it is much more likely not to affect their children but rather to them. The numbers are low and PIMS would not be a reason to prevent schools from opening. The median age of onset of the disease is nine years. We would not close the children’s play places, “he told The Guardian.

In Britain there are areas in schools or parks for children’s play.

British schools to reopen after Easter. Now they are closed before the rigor of the pandemic and the new Kentish variant, which has spread in the kingdom.

Paris, correspondent