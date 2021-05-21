Madrid (AFP)

The Dutch coach of Barcelona, ​​the Spanish football club, Ronald Koeman, confirmed that he wanted to continue training the Catalan club next season, despite the mixed results achieved this season and his exit from the struggle to compete for the title of “La Liga” and to be satisfied with the King’s Cup.

Coman, who is threatened with dismissal from his post, said in a press conference on the eve of facing his host Eibar in the final stage of the league without his Argentine star Lionel Messi: I have not yet spoken with the president, we said that we will discuss after the end of the season, we will probably talk after the match tomorrow, we will see, I told him that I wanted to continue and stay until the end of my contract, referring to his contract with the Catalan club until June 30, 2022.

“I understand there are doubts about my future after the recent results,” he added. “I’ve always been frank, I’ve been the only spokesperson for the club for a long time this season, we need more communication.”

Coman, who is facing harsh criticism from the Catalan media, which indicates that the new president, Joan Laporta, wants to change him, continued: We have to respect the coach and the players more, I understand that the players are affected, because they do not deserve the treatment they received in the press in recent days, they deserve more respect. .

Coman drew a clear outcome for his first season at the head of the coaching staff by saying: We won the King’s Cup, we were in the battle to win the Spanish League until the last two games, we are sad because there are a few matches in which we were not at our level, but in general with all the problems we faced, our season is not Bad, he’s not very good either, but for me he is “fine,” indicating that he knows how to criticize himself.