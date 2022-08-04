The Normandy region said in a statement that beluga whales, which usually live in arctic and subarctic waters, as well as in the mouth of the Saint Laurent River in Quebec in Canada, sometimes wander south and can temporarily survive in fresh water.

The authorities added that they are currently evaluating the health status of the whale.

In late May, a sick whale died of natural causes after being separated from his family and traveling dozens of miles to the Seine River, after attempts to guide him back to sea failed.

A month later another 10-meter long whale, believed to be a minke, was spotted in the Seine, a busy waterway that connects Paris to the sea.