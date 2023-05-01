‘Walls and Bridges’ album cover drawn by John Lennon.

It was the 95th minute of the game in which Manchester City thrashed Arsenal, sentencing the Premier League. The Norwegian goal god, Erling Haaland, was the great figure of the afternoon, but he had not managed to score. Obfuscated for participating only in other people’s festivities, he let go of his hair -which he had tied behind his neck- a few minutes before the end and thus, galloping with his blond highlights through the area, he scored his 33rd goal of the season, which meant equalizing a a record that had already lasted for 71 years and was held by a Chilean, Jorge Robledo, as the top scorer “not British or Irish” of all time.

A strange record that unites two scorers far apart in time and, by the way, John Lennon when he was still a child. I mean, here we have to do some history.

Jorge Robledo was born in a nitrate office, Alianza, in the Atacama desert. His father, Arístides, was one of the many Chilean saltpeter miners, an industry where the capital was mainly British. In fact, Robledo’s mother, Elsie Oliver, had traveled from England to Chile accompanying her father, her businessman. The three children of the marriage were born in the country, but in 1931, after the first war and the collapse of the saltpeter industry, the family decided to leave for Europe.

About to embark, Aristides repented and stayed in Chile. Installed in South Yorkshire, England, Elsie took care of the children and it would be she who would sign the first football contracts for George Robledo and his brother Ted. Both would arrive at Newcastle, where Jorge scored all 33 goals in the 51/52 season of the English league and became an idol. But the great feat of the season came at Wembley, where he scored the winning goal for his squad in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

The next day, the image of Robledo scoring that historic goal appeared in all the newspapers in England. There it was seen by an 11-year-old boy named John Lennon, who decided to make his own drawing of the photograph, which he would keep for a long time, at least until 1974, when he decided to rescue it for the cover of his album. Walls and Bridges. That rare and inexplicable football wink from one of the greatest popular musicians of the 20th century is what will forever honor the memory of Robledo, who died in 1989 in the Chilean city of Rancagua, where he worked, just like his father, in a mine, yes that of copper and as an engineer. He never knew about the record, the drawing or the tribute.

Although born in Chile, Robledo was English. He had, strictly speaking, dual nationality, which allowed him to defend the South American country’s team in the 1950 World Cup. He then decided to return to Chile to be champion with Colo Colo and stayed forever in the country. But he held the record for goals scored by a “first non-British and non-Irish native” for 71 years.

Almost a century later, the statistical obsession for Haaland to continue breaking all possible records has unleashed a number fever about his brilliant performances, and it is likely that this season he will achieve the coveted treble, winning the Champions League and the Premier League along with the Cup. FA. What will certainly be impossible for him will be to beat another football milestone: the impressive record of Dixie Dean, the English goalscorer who scored 60 goals for Everton in the 27/28 season.

The title of “non-British” scorer in the English league, it has already been seen, has its flats. Haaland was born in Leeds, in the north of England, where his father, Alf Inge Haaland, played 22 years ago. Alf defended Norway in the 1994 World Cup and also played for Manchester City, although his fate was sad. Playing a city classic against United, he insulted tough defender Roy Keane after a serious offence. Keane had to wait a year to take cruel revenge, and criminally entered Haaland with a knee iron, removing him early from football. His son Erling, therefore, grew up in the small town of Bryne, like another Norwegian, despite the fact that he could have opted for the English team perfectly. “It was a topic that, honestly, we never talked about or imagined,” said the striker, who in the last World Cup was not even close to qualifying with his native country’s squad.

Haaland will continue breaking records and winning titles, as he is emerging as the new great planetary figure and is about to give his team, the Qatari sheikh who has invested more than a billion euros, and Pep Guardiola the European title they have coveted the most. If Real Madrid doesn’t say otherwise, of course. If he succeeds, who will paint Haaland?

Aldo Schiappacasse is one of the main sports journalism firms in Chile. With a career in television, radio and written media, he is one of the conductors of País ADN. In EL PAÍS he writes columns about Chilean sports and social life.