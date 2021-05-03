An African visitor gave a strange justification when customs inspectors at Dubai Airport found a kilo and 180 grams of cocaine at the bottom of her suitcase, claiming that she had bought a suitcase from a store in her country and was not aware that it contained drugs, and she was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to a court Felonies that have begun their trial.

A Dubai Customs inspector said in the investigations that one of her colleagues suspected the defendant’s bag, and she was referred to it, and by inspecting the bag, three rolls of cocaine were found at its bottom, and facing the accused, she denied her knowledge of drugs, claiming that she came to the state to work in the textile trade, and bought the bag the day before Leaving her country, when she was not aware of its contents.





