Dubbed Giraffenap, from Koyoju Plywood Corporation, the invention is a vertical sleeping capsule, which has been installed in a number of coffee shops in Japan as an experiment before being applied on a larger scale.

And according to the American National Public Radio website, NPR, the invention enables its users to regain their activity and energy, through a short nap in a standing position, without the person entering the stage of deep sleep.

The company announced its “strange” product through a press release in which it said: “The (Giraffe Nap) box gives you a feeling of freshness within 20 minutes. Such a nap will help you recover from fatigue, reduce stress, charge memory and focus.”

The company indicated that joint research by the Universities of Hokkaido and Cheng Kung confirmed that sleeping standing gives a person a feeling like he feels in his normal sleep, and he will wake up without any negative side effects, and he will be able to resume his activity at full capacity.

The sleeping capsule comes equipped with a smoke detector, ventilation fan, controllable LED lighting, and is soundproof.