Democrat Tony DeLuca, who represented a suburb of Pittsburgh in the state parliament, died on October 9 at the age of 85, but it was too late to remove his name from the electoral rolls.

DeLuca regained his seat with 85 percent of the vote, with 98 percent counted.

A special election for the seat will be held to determine who will occupy it, AFP reported.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see voters continue to demonstrate their confidence in him and his commitment to democratic values ​​by re-electing him posthumously,” the Pennsylvania Democratic Party said on Twitter.

A painful ‘double blow’ for Trump

Democrats, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, on Wednesday morning, won two important posts in the highly important state of Pennsylvania in the midterm elections.

The Democrats gained a decisive seat to control the Senate, with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania over Donald Trump-backed candidate Muhammad Oz, according to the American “Fox News” and “NBC” channels.

Fetterman, who was recovering from a stroke in May, faced Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in one of the most competitive battles of the midterm elections.

“We bet on the people of Pennsylvania and they haven’t let us down. I won’t let you down,” Fetterman said at a news conference, noting that “this race reflects the struggle of every worker in the state.”

“I will stand up for women’s rights and Social Security rights in Pennsylvania,” he added.

He concluded by saying, “We should preserve democracy in Pennsylvania.”

Right-wing Christian Republican Doug Mastariano, who is close to Trump and is skeptical of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections, also faced a major defeat against centrist Democrat Josh Shapiro, who won the post of Governor of Pennsylvania, media reported on Tuesday.