More than one grave in seven towns near the city of Mulhouse, northeastern France, was looted by a group of thieves looking for metal objects to resell as raw materials, according to the French newspaper “La Figaro”.

According to the newspaper, “the items targeted for theft are small statues, scrolls with holy water, and bronze funerary decorations, as about 220 thefts were recorded in seven tombs in Haut-Rhin in about ten days.”

She stated that the thieves did not cause any damage to the cemeteries, but rather were looking for minerals to resell, and they were targeting cemeteries that are out of sight in the countryside.

“The gendarmerie investigation is underway,” said the municipality of Kingsheim, while the police advised the sheriffs of the department to close the cemeteries at night.

The mayor of Kingsheim, Laurent Richie, put up posters at the entrance to the cemetery warning residents “so that they be vigilant and the victims go to file a complaint.”

“There are no words to justify this kind of barbaric act,” said Eve Chamber, mayor of Hellrantzkirch.