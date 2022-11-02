The second season of the Mexican series a strange enemy (Amazon Prime Video) is probably one of the most radical dissections of what we understand by the ins and outs of power. It focuses on the six-year term of President Luis Echeverría and its protagonists are Fernando Barrientos, played by an imperturbable Daniel Giménez Cacho, who is accompanied by Antonio de la Vega as the President. A great series, directed and co-produced by Gabriel Ripstein, which leaves Machiavelli at the level of fans.

Barrientos is Undersecretary of the Interior and, to a large extent, guarantor of the established order, an order that was thrown into disarray in October 1968 with the massacre in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas or in Tlatelolco, the height of student rebellion, an event that will mark deepen the Undersecretary’s family life and further deepen his enormous capacity for manipulation: anything goes to stay in power, at which, on the other hand, President Echeverría is a consummate master.

A display of maneuvers in the dark, betrayals, traps and adulterations in which, for example, drugs play an important role and not so much because of their consumption as because of the enormous amount of money that moves their traffic, which in turn will allow and encourage bribery. few series like a strange enemy, produced by the very powerful Televisa, are more relentless in their criticism of institutions, from the Army to the governors or the Police. Nobody is saved.

And if you think that this only happens in Mexico, it is worth remembering the manipulations and corruption of the country, from the rapeseed oil case, with nearly 700 dead and 20,000 affected, to the Gürtel plot. power and corruption.

