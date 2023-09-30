Police said an unconscious man was recovered from Botany Bay off the coast of Sydney and later died, while the other was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition.

“There was a whale involved in the incident. Who would have thought this would happen? It’s very tragic,” New South Wales Police Minister Yasmin Catley said.

Emergency Services Minister Jihad Deeb said the incident was “very strange.”

The police said in a statement that the boat “was likely to have collided with a whale or been impacted by a whale breaching it, causing the boat to tilt and the two men to flip out of it.” The type of whale was not specified.

Australia’s vast coastline is home to 10 large and 20 smaller species of whales.

While human deaths caused by whales in the region are rare, neighboring Australia and New Zealand are known areas for mass beaching of whales.

Eight Danes were rescued in June when their sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean after colliding with one or two whales.