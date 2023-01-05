A story that moved the world, Victoria Hall-Hulme was happy and in love until those words turned everything upside down

A story that moved Great Britain and later the rest of the world. It went viral through social networks. The protagonist is a woman of only 33 years of name Victoria Hall Hulme.

He found out he had a terminal cancer and in six weeks she arranged her wedding and got married.

Before the sad diagnosis, Victoria Hall-Hulme was a girl in love with her partner, with a beautiful life and with everything in its right place. Unfortunately, often, her life decides to be cruel and overnight her world was twisted.

Victoria Hall Hulme and romance with Angus

She had met Angus on a dating site and on the first date, it was immediately love at first sight. They lived a beautiful story, until the woman discovered she had a bowel cancer.

She understood that the man didn’t deserve it, so she tried to push him away. She wanted to allow him to have a normal life, with a woman who wasn’t sick. But Angus is him stayed beside day after day, throughout the difficult journey, during each painful treatment and when he knew that there was nothing left to do, he wanted to crown his beloved’s dream, marrying her.

I had two weeks of abdominal pain, weight loss and fatigue so I had a checkup and found out I had bowel cancer. Despite treatment, it eventually spread and my every plan was turned upside down. I had to leave the job I loved so much, I had to accept that I could never have children. I had to accept death.

However, she managed to organize her perfect day, thanks also to the support and help of her family and friends. She got married and smiled one last time. Her condition deteriorated soon after and Victoria Hall-Hulme passed away forever 2 September 2022.