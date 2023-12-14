He was only two years old, his father Alija Hrustic ended his life with unimaginable torture: the man was sentenced to life imprisonment

The sentence had been reduced Alija Hrusticthe man who beat and put an end to the life of little Mehmed in May 2019. A few hours ago the news arrived that in the sentence of the second appeal trial, ordered last January by the Supreme Court, after the annulment of the first trial of Appeal, the life sentence was returned, thanks to the recognition of the crime of torture.

Alija Hrustic broke the little boy's life forever Mehmedonly two years old, inflicting serious bodily suffering on him. Kicks, punches, slaps, bites and cigarette burns.

The Court of Assizes of Appeal reconsidered the crime of torture and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, also for the previous mistreatment of the minor. Not only that, he sentenced Alija Hrustic to compensate Mehmed's two sisters with 100 thousand euros each. His case was the first in Italy to be charged with torture in the context of family violence.

Alija Hrustic and the crime of her son Mehmed

Mehmed was only two years old when that day his father, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, vented his anger on his fragile and defenseless little body. From the autopsy they emerged well 51 serious injuries. Kicks, punches, bites and even burns.

After the crime, he fled with his older daughters and hid in an apartment building in Milan. A few days later, law enforcement had him tracked down and arrested. The father had declared that he was convinced that his younger son had the evil eye and that he acted in that way because he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The reduction of the sentence to 28 years had sparked real controversy. In the second appeal trial, however, the entire case was re-evaluated and Alija Hrustic was sentenced to life. He will also have to compensate his wife and two older daughters (100 thousand euros each).