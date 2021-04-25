It seems that there is no shortage of items on the world’s list of things to do in the new year, but one element that is likely to top them all, and that is the search for common ground to confront a set of common challenges, at a time when powerful political currents are gravitating us.

However, will multilateralism and cooperation initiate a comeback and confront the forces of parochial nationalism?

This will not be easy, and we will only know the answer to it after some time. However, three of the early tests may provide us with some helpful indicators: stopping the spread of the epidemic, starting vaccines to stop it, and dealing with its huge economic repercussions.

And one indication that a new measure of cooperation may be possible comes from a source that might not come to mind: “A ghost from the New Year’s past,” if we are allowed to manipulate the words of the English novelist Charles Dickens.

The New Year is 1919, at the beginning of the third wave of the Spanish flu epidemic. This was a moment with clear parallels to our current suffering due to “Covid-19”. But the least obvious – and perhaps the most telling and expressive for 2021 – are the differences between the two.

Recently, I was reading a guide to an epidemiologist written by an expert a century ago: the British scientific writer Laura Spinney, whose book was “Death… the Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World” Gliese during the recent holidays, during which I committed myself to self-isolation. It is not the kind of book that you might consider easy to read, but it tells in an eloquent manner that indicates a clear effort in research the story of the 1918-1919 epidemic, which paints a vibrant picture of the state of the world at that time. Indeed, it is hard not to be astonished by the differences between that world and ours today, and how they can foster greater opportunities for cooperation in the coming months.

The parallels between the two epidemics, such as the effect of rational responses (increased hygiene, social distancing, quarantine and isolation, for example), are interesting.

However, it is the differences that can carry the most important message for our post-pandemic future. Even in the early 2000s, the world was interconnected, so the flu spread around the world in a matter of a few months. But our world is more interconnected today, and people are more aware of the effects of the epidemic worldwide, and of the good or bad performance of their governments in efforts to contain it.

In 1918, “Phones were scarce,” Spiny says. Communications over long distances were carried out by telegraph or homing pigeon, as was the case in parts of China.

Then there is another relevant difference between the world of 1919 and our world in 2021: the very rapid pace of political decisions. In this context, Spinney records a series of political repercussions resulting from the epidemic a century ago, but many of them did not materialize until years later. In today’s world, our direct access to information and the breadth and speed of communication puts pressure on governments and other institutions to respond to the repercussions of the epidemic much faster.

Therefore, will countries cooperate to deal with global challenges?

In the short term, there are obvious obstacles, not the least of which is the priority that most governments will give to dealing with the epidemic in their countries.

But the truth is clear, in a way that was not available in 1919, that no country can successfully deal with the epidemic and its repercussions on its own. Because if “Covid-19” is not controlled elsewhere, there is an obvious risk that the epidemic will return. And if its devastating economic impacts are left untreated in poor countries, there is great potential for a new increase in the number of immigrants seeking work and livelihoods in rich countries.

If we can be guided by the emerging picture regarding vaccines, it appears that there are indeed prospects for a new understanding of cooperation, at least.

It is true that nationalism is still a powerful force, and governments are mainly focused on ensuring that their countries have things available, but the companies behind vaccines have openly acknowledged the need to provide available and sufficient supplies for all.

In addition, “Kovacs”, an initiative supported by governments in the developed world, multilateral institutions such as the World Bank, and private donors such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, recently announced new agreements allowing it access to nearly 2 billion doses of vaccine. Order distribution in the developing world.

Whether this type of cooperative approach will extend to economic recovery depends on another lesson from 1919 that is not about politics as much as it is about human nature. When the Spanish flu began to spread, Spinney writes: “Your best chance of survival was to be completely selfish. Assuming that you have a place that you can call a home, the strategy was to hold it .. not to answer the phone .. to protect your stocks of food and water, and to ignore all requests for help .. However, in general people did not do this, and they were communicating with each other. ». This tendency was sometimes fatal on an individual level in 1919. However, in 2021, on a global level, it may be the reason for our survival! It is published in a special arrangement with the Christian Science Monitor service.