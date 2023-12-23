Our book of the week is Spanish cuisine, a lengthy study (more than 1,000 pages) by Fernando Villaverde Landa that x-rays national gastronomy in seven different chapters and from different points of view. “It is a very pleasant work to read, often fun, published on excellent paper, with a pleasant smell, with easy-to-read typography and generous margins—which is important—and in which few aspects are omitted,” explains the expert Rosa Tovar, author of the review, about a work that does not address the Spanish culinary revolution of the last 30 years, because she considers it unfinished. Although, to put a point but To the volume, the reader may not be very clear about the distinctive characteristics of an ancient tradition in the Peninsula.
The interesting novel The dutch, by Elisa Ferrer, resorts to a true story, 'the biggest real estate scam of all time in Benidorm', to spin a narrative that confronts the life of the happy living Rafael Pons, an example of the Spain of the real estate boom and the picaresque of the years eighties and nineties, with the narrator's uncertain present, a alter ego from Ferrer herself, who experiences the job, economic and sentimental precariousness that characterizes her generation. And also from fiction, Martín Caparrós analyzes current civilization in The world then. A story of the present. The volume compiles the installments that EL PAÍS has been publishing, in which a historian of the future analyzes, through Caparrós, current civilization.
Other titles reviewed by critics Babelia are open strings, by Juan Pablo Caja, the story of a frustrated amateur guitarist, which constitutes a vital sample in which anyone who has tried to play an instrument could recognize themselves; Your name, by Esther Yi, in which the protagonist, who seemed destined to hate one of the members of a 'boyband', the enigmatic and beautiful Moon, develops a growing romantic obsession with him that will force her to prove that “everything hater is truly a lovers in power”; either The sea of Tangier, a wonderful novel by the playwright Francisco Suárez.
Finally, we highlight Courage guided his stepsa review of historical figures who faced cruel situations written by former French Prime Minister and Barcelona mayoral candidate Manuel Valls; Postwar repression, by Miguel Plato; and Fritz Bauer Biography 1903-1968Irmtrud Wojak's reconstruction of the life of the Hessian prosecutor who built the legal arguments to persecute the leaders of the Third Reich and brought the criminals of the Auschwitz murder machine to trial.
