During E3 2021 there was time for Fallen Flag Studio to share a new trailer for Eldest Souls, its Boss-Rush experience in the style of the Souls saga that will be available for purchase this July 29 on PC through Steam, PS5, PS4 , Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. But first, the responsible team shares an animated trailer focused on the story of Eldest Souls, where we can learn about the origins of humanity, its slavery by the ancient gods and its uprising.