The newspaper LA VERDAD has joined the commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the double earthquake in Lorca with a photographic exhibition that recovers the visual memory of the catastrophe and contrasts the destroyed scenes of 2011 with the image of its reconstruction ten years later. The exhibition was inaugurated yesterday by the mayor, Diego José Mateos, and the director of the newspaper, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, in the presence of representatives of all municipal groups on the ground floor of the Alcalde Campoy Camacho Cultural Center, where you can see up to the May 16.

A dozen diptychs collects a selection from the graphic archive that LA VERDAD photojournalists Paco Alonso, Vicente Vicéns, Sonia M. Lario, Antonio Gil and Rafa Francés put together after the catastrophe. Now the photographer Jaime Insa has revisited with his camera the same places that his colleagues captured ten years ago to show the public the ‘Visual Chronicle of the disaster and its overcoming’, the title that he has given to the exhibition.

Documentary value



The images, of great documentary value, are overwhelming despite the time that has elapsed and attest to the titanic process of recovery of the city in these ten years, a story that THE TRUTH has told day by day. The director of the newspaper said during the inauguration that Lorca have been “an example of resilience” and that it is necessary to “remember what happened.” The mayor added that the exhibition also sends a “message of optimism and learning.”

A woman staring at her house reduced to rubble, families laden with suitcases fleeing a destroyed city and painful hugs from Lorca as backhoes tore down their houses are part of the dramatic portrait of 2011. Photographs that bear witness to the ruin, the fear and desolation caused in Lorca by one of the greatest natural catastrophes in the history of Spain. The second part shows the jubilee of reconstruction with the protagonists posing in front of their reconstructed houses, with the avenues bustling again and with the monuments showing a renewed splendor.