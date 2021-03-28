The history of the Suez Canal is a story of sweat, blood, money, oil and, even before the mega-container hitting ground Ever given, closures and jams. Its construction, consummated with the official inauguration in 1869 with great pomp and expense, may seem like a personal wet dream of Ferdinand de Lesseps, who said that of “pour accomplir de grande choses il ne suffit pas d’agir, il fut rêver [para lograr grandes cosas debemos no sólo actuar, sino también soñar]”, But there were precedents.

The ancient Egyptians already tried to connect the Mediterranean and the Red Sea in a partial and indirect way with a channel not from the sea but from the Nile, the so-called channel of the pharaohs, and apparently Sesostris (Senusret III) started the fluid artery towards 1850 BC: it reached the Bitter Lakes and from there it continued to Suez. Part of the route, which was used from the Old Kingdom to the Ramésida era, was not navigable and the ships had to be dismantled and moved by arm, in plan Fitzcarraldo. Ramses II and, half a millennium later, Necao II, sought to expand the reach of the canal, but the plans of both pharaohs did not work. Herodotus writes that 120,000 workers (add on and on) died in the Necao II project, which was stopped by an oracle: a first shutdown.

In 520 BC, during the time of the Persian conquest of the country, Darius I would have completed the canal – although historians such as Strabo and Pliny the Elder doubt it -, of a width that would allow, according to some sources, that two ships could crossed and flanked by a towpath to drag them away. The route would lead from Bubastis, in the delta, to Suez, and would have been inaugurated with the passage of fifty imperial triremes, which would be something to see. The Achaemenids knew of channels and hands were not lacking; It is necessary to remember the still visible, although little, channel of Xerxes or moat of Acanthe, excavated by the son of Darío in the isthmus of the peninsula of Mount Athos, in Chalkidiki, to facilitate the march of his army that would later run into the legendary 300 in Thermopylae (to pass there it was necessary to open the Spartans in canal, precisely).

Ptolemy II is another who tried to keep the old Egyptian channel navigable. During the Roman rule, Trajan had it cleaned because he would have been blinded. But after the Arab conquest it was closed again, this time on purpose (as it will do later, we shall see, with the modern Nasser canal), to prevent it from offering a path to possible invasions. Napoleon found the canal in 1799 during his expedition to conquer Egypt and, well it was Bonaparte, he began to discuss with his technicians and scholars about the possibility of excavating one from above all. We owe him the first study of cutting the Isthmus of Suez, which would serve to scare the English in the East and ensure the possession of the Red Sea to the young French republic. However, Bonaparte’s engineers were wrong to consider that the Red Sea was higher than the Mediterranean (it is not) and that the canal required a system of locks. Napoleon also had no time or desire to get into this mess and Josephine and Austerlitz awaited him, apart from the fact that he had no fleet to sail: Nelson was sunk in Aboukir.

The idea was picked up in the 1920s by the Saint-Simonians, the followers of the utopian socialist Henri de Saint-Simon, who, convinced that the canal was feasible and would be a benefit for world trade, created the Société d’études de l ‘Isthme de Suez, they carried out expeditions and prospects, and in the 1940s they managed to interest the then French consul in Alexandria, Lesseps, and the Egyptian chief of engineers, the Frenchman Louis Maurice Adolphe Linant de Bellefonds, known as Linant pasha. The idea did not catch on then. Ferdinand de Lesseps would later be consul in Barcelona – where he managed to stop the bombing of the city from the Montjuïc castle, so years later the square that bears his name was dedicated to him – and ambassador in Madrid, and decisive in the rise of the daughter of his cousin, Eugenia de Montijo, who would become Empress of France and would be the main guest at the opening ceremonies of the Suez Canal. Lesseps, who married twice, the second time at age 66 to a 20-year-old girl with whom he had 12 children (plus 5 of the first), became passionate about the project and was lucky enough to be friends with Pasha Mehmet Said, of the one who had been a tutor.

In 1854, the Pasha, at the reins of Egypt, granted full powers to Lesseps, at the time back in Alexandria, to establish and direct a company – the Universal Company of the Suez Maritime Canal – that would open the isthmus and thus communicate the two seas across the desert. The dream materialized. In 1859 the works began, with thousands of peasants supplied by the Egyptian Government and recruited by force, who suffered greatly by removing 75 million cubic meters of earth. According to some estimates, 20,000 people died (other anonymous victims of the great engineering desire) in the construction of the Suez Canal, which means shortening the journey between Asia and Europe by 7,000 kilometers and between seven and nine days, which previously had to be made by circumnavigating Africa. From Mumbai to London, for example, there are 6,200 nautical miles through Suez and almost 11,000 through the Cape of Good Hope. From the entrance to the canal (Port Said) to its exit (Suez), a total of 193 kilometers, it takes 15 hours, if you do not meet the Ever Given.

The project went through difficult times, especially when Mehmet Said died. Napoleon III intervened to end the mandatory draft and the canal was completed with modern European machinery and workers from different countries. The inauguration was a worldwide event, although it is not true that Verdi composed Aida for the occasion. Lesseps, at the height of his success, awaited his nemesis in the future in the form of another canal, that of Panama, 77 kilometers and a great financial scandal in 1891 (apart from 22,000 workers killed in a climate worse than Egypt’s). ), which was not finished until 1914, already in the United States.

The Suez Canal, about 300 meters wide and with an average depth of 22, which had been seen as a threat by the British, ended up in their hands when they discovered the bargain it was to move through their empire, and Disraeli and the Queen Victoria took advantage of the sale of part of the shares and a loan from the Rothschilds in 1875 to acquire them (later Churchill, a great fan, would consider it “the cornerstone of world geopolitics”). The Constantinople Convention of 1888 declared the canal a neutral zone under British protection. The Turkish empire, on which Egypt was nominally dependent, agreed to allow free international navigation through the canal, both in peacetime and in war.

In fact, the canal came under British control, forcing the Russian Baltic fleet in 1904 – in the Russo-Japanese war – to go all the way around all of Africa to reach its fateful destination in Tsushima where the Japanese, who were sympathetic to Britain, had indeed had a long time to wait for the tsar’s ships and prepare. During the First World War, the canal was decisive in sending troops of the empire to the trenches of Europe and the way was closed to the traffic of non-Allied ships. There was a Turkish-German attempt in 1915 to capture it, but it was not completed. In World War II, Hitler planned to hand over Gibraltar and the Suez Canal to the Italians and the Nazis saw an opportunity to dispossess the British of that essential artery when Rommel and his Afrika Korps appeared to be able to invade Egypt and water their panzers on the Nile, but it was a mirage. There was also speculation about launching an airborne invasion like that of Crete over the canal.

Curiously, this plan was successfully carried out by the British themselves, together with the French (both main shareholders and beneficiaries of the traffic), when Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal in 1956, angry that he was not financing the Aswan Dam. In his famous July 26 speech, the Egyptian leader used the mention of Lesseps as a keyword for his troops to take control of the facilities by surprise. The outraged “rescue” operation of the canal, which had already found a new use after the imperial and colonial highway as a way to carry Arab crude to the west, included British paratroopers (the red devils), coloniaux parachutistes Muscled Gauls in Indochina and Algeria and even amphibious troops (Royal Marines commandos landed in Port Said, where fierce fighting took place, with many casualties among the civilian population. In response to the combined attack by Great Britain, France and Israel, which It was aimed at a bombardment (Egypt had prevented the passage of its ships in the canal and in the Straits of Tiran) and never better said, the Egyptians sank 40 ships in the canal, closing it to traffic. It was not reopened until the beginning of 1957 , after the US humiliated its former allies by forcing them to withdraw.

This first great modern closure of the canal was followed by others, most notably the blockade in 1967 during the Six Day War which, after tremendous fighting, led to Egyptians and Israelis staring at each other (and pointing at each other) on each side of the great artery. , with frequent skirmishes. The passage, mined and obstructed with all kinds of elements, including old ships and even a bridge, would not be reopened until 1975, after another war, that of Yom Kippur. The fear that it had been permanently rendered useless by accumulated sediment proved unfounded: what creates the most is the turbulence of the ship’s propellers as they pass, and none passed.

The closure gave rise to one of the most curious episodes that the channel has experienced, that of the Yellow Fleet, the Yellow Fleet, the 15 ships of different nationalities that were locked inside and that received that name because of the color they acquired because of the sand blown by the desert wind. To the ships waiting patiently now for the traffic jam created by the Ever given You will be somewhat comforted by the experience of those predecessors who waited eight years! until the crossing could be completed: the crews took it with philosophy, created an association, organized joint activities and even some Olympics parallel to those of the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games, with lifeboat regattas and soccer in the largest ship , the Port Invercargil. They created their own postal service with manufactured stamps that had an official course. On the west german ship Nordwind Masses were held, in the Bulgarian freezer Vasil Lecsky cinema and swedish Killara it had a pool. On May 24, 1975, West Germans Münsterland, probably already out of their original load of eggs and fruit, and Nordwind They finally reached the port of Hamburg, where they were acclaimed by more than 30,000 spectators. Let’s hope that the closing of the channel does not last for so long …