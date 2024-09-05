We recommend literature (American and Spanish) to listen to, a look back at one of the most controversial issues in politics in Spain and the metapodcast in English Sounds like Europe for a start of the season that promises great premieres and new horizons in the industry of podcast.

Flannery O’Connor and other short story writers in ‘Literatus’

Flannery O’Connor, who was born almost a century ago, barely had time to live. She died before turning 40. But the author did have time to leave a handful of great writings about her surroundings, to build her particular chronicle of the deep south of the United States, and to do so with a sharp and acidic point of view. This is one of the analyses that the Colombian Federico Baraya Galán makes in Literatusa podcast which promotes the short story genre and its authors with no other resources than their voice and the exhaustive research they do on them.

From the American, she compiles in her own words her biographical and encyclopedic data, gives them context and shares advice on how to discover lesser-known texts and data from her work. At the end, read one of her creations, the story A good man is hard to find. Baya Galán has created a small community of loyal listeners who follow his stories by other literary greats, such as Borges, Kafka and Patricia Highsmith. His catalogue already exceeds fifty storytellers.

‘Tamayazo. The podcast’

At what point did politics take a path of no return towards anything goes? Many analysts date it to June 10, 2003, when two socialist deputies unexpectedly left the Madrid Assembly. Their escape altered the results of the polls. The flight of Eduardo Tamayo and María Teresa Sáez, who participated in the elections, in this podcast from RTVEopened an unprecedented crisis in Spanish politics. The script by Juanjo Cubero and Aitor Sánchez reconstructs in detail over 10 episodes events full of light and shadow that, more than 20 years later, still have many more areas of shadow than light. The narration is detailed down to the last detail, all of which are important.

The prequel to ‘Red Queen’

Red Queen: Origin The first case (Audible), Written by Juan Gómez Jurado and Alberto Caliani, it becomes the perfect appetizer for the series Red Queenan adaptation of Gómez Jurado’s literary trilogy available on the Prime Video platform. The title, available from September 16, can be heard throughout seven episodes in immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

The cast of this prequel story, which is being released in audio format, includes the voice of Paco Tous as Raúl Covas, the character who serves as the predecessor of the saga’s protagonist, Jon Gutiérrez. And two actors reprise their roles from the television adaptation: Victoria Luego, who voices the brilliant Antonia Scott, whose intelligence ties her to the secret organization called Red Queen, and Álex Brendemühl, in the role of Mentor, the person responsible for ensuring that the organization achieves the expected results.

Vicky Luengo is Antonia Scott in ‘Red Queen’.

‘Sounds like Europe’

WePod, the European cross-border journalism project led by PRISA Audio, returns with a new season of Sounds like Europe. This podcast, Presented in English by Javier Caminero, it explores the audio industry in Europe while providing insight into the political, social and economic reality of the continent in 2024 and 2025. And it shows what you can’t see (or hear) about WePod and the synergies between the different sound creators that make it possible.

