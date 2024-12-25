Northern California is under alert this Tuesday for a storm with strong winds and high waves, that caused the partial collapse of an emblematic pier and the death of at least one person and the disappearance of anotheras reported by the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The warning for people to stay away from the beach It has spread from the state border with Oregon to Monterey Bay due to possible waves up to 18 meters high.

The strong waves this Monday caused the partial detachment of the emblematic Santa Cruz pierwhich was left adrift in the sea and from where at least three people had to be rescued.

A video published by the television network ABC shows how three people were working on the repair works were rescued of the waters by the emergency service.

House evacuation

The storm that hits the state also caused the death of a man after being trapped in the rubble in Monterrey Bay, while authorities search for another person who is missing, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Several coastal cities have ordered evacuation of houses on the beach and hotels due to the risk of the storm.

The NWS has warned that “dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions” along the Pacific coast, including rough seas and breaking waves of up to 18 meters.