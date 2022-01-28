CR Friday, 28 January 2022, 19:52



Storm Ana has so far left 88 fatalities in southern Africa after sweeping Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi with unusual power, although it is still early to take stock, given that there are many areas flooded and isolated by floods, the Yesterday, authorities from the three countries reported thousands of people affected and displaced and took it for granted that the balance would still get worse. Among the three territories, the initial number of victims exceeds 200,000 people, of which more than half would have lost their homes.

The storm entered the island of Madagascar a few days ago after forming in the Indian Ocean. After hitting with all its force in this territory, the devastation continued in the other two with sufficient intensity to trigger floods, destroy roads, houses and schools and cause landslides.

The torrential nature of the rains caused the water level to rise in numerous enclaves, destroying power lines and generators, which is why a good part of the three countries have been in the dark since the judges.

Governments and humanitarian organizations consider that the priority now is to make their way and be able to transport drinking water and food to a population that has been left without the meager sustenance on which they lived. Meanwhile, a new tropical storm is forming in the Indian Ocean and is likely to hit Mauritius in the middle of next week.