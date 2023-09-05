A spokesman for the emergency services told ERT today, Tuesday, that one person had died and another was missing due to the storm that swept through central Greece.

The person, a farmer herding cattle, died when a wall collapsed on him. Storm Daniel caused devastation across much of Greece, with roads inundating several towns and cities, according to Greek media.

On the island of Corfu, the electricity supply was disturbed and there were problems at the island’s airport. Lightning and thunder struck the islands of Skiathos, Skopelos and Alonissos in the Sporades in the Aegean Sea to the east of Greece.

The weather conditions are expected to deteriorate during the day, and this will continue until Thursday, according to the forecasts of the Meteorological Authority. Although the storms affected tourist activity in the areas they hit, many Greeks are happy with the heavy rains that managed to extinguish the forest fires that the country has been witnessing throughout the summer.

Electricity was cut off in several areas, and restrictions were imposed on the use of mobile phones and the Internet.

The newspaper "Two Proto Thema" quoted the fire services as saying that the regions of Larissa and Volos recorded 12,000 lightning flashes during the night.

Meanwhile, hail destroyed the olive crop that was due to be harvested in Elis, in the western Peloponnese.