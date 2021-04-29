A violent hail storm destroyed this Wednesday the roof of the Casa de las Águilas, one of the most important buildings of the Templo Mayor, the ceremonial nucleus of the Aztecs. Located in the center of Mexico City, the Templo Mayor complex is one of the most important archaeological remains of the country’s artistic heritage. At the moment the damage that the site could have suffered is unknown. The director of the Templo Mayor Project, Leonardo López Luján, has explained on his Twitter account that “despite the spectacular nature of the accident, the damage to the archaeological heritage is not enormous.”

Built in the 15th century, the Casa de las Águilas was rediscovered in 1980 by archaeologists from the Templo Mayor Project. By then, two years ago the government had put to work rescuing the sacred center of the Mexica. In February 1978, workers from the electricity company had found a huge stone sculpture a couple of meters deep near the plinth. It was the Coyolxauhqui, lunar goddess of the Mexica. The find was a watershed in archaeological research in the country. The administration of José López Portillo gave free rein to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) to turn the historic center upside down and rescue the Huey Teocalli. In a few months, the archaeologists began an adventure that continues today.

A northern neighbor of the temple itself, a huge pyramid that housed the chapels dedicated to the ruling gods of the Mexica, the House of the Eagles played an essential ritual role in old Tenochtitlan. In the catalog of an exhibition dedicated to the building in 2000, the current director of the Templo Mayor Project, Leonardo López Luján, explained that “it was a setting of prime importance in the religious life of Tenochtitlan.” The archaeologist adds: “Its isolation from the outside, its scarce lighting and its reduced dimensions, speak to us of an atmosphere of seclusion suitable for activities such as prayer, meditation and penance. Furthermore, the rich interior decoration indicates that the blood offering was one of the main ceremonies that took place there ”.

Alejandra Fraustruo, head of the Secretary of Culture, visits the site to assess the damage. Monica Gonzalez / The Country

It has been López Luján himself who has raised the alarm this Wednesday through his Twitter account. “With a historic hailstorm, the roof of the Casa de las Águilas in the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor has just collapsed. I’m going there with the director [del Museo Templo Mayor] to assess possible damage. All the security and conservation team mobilized ”. Later he reported that Civil Protection has not allowed them to enter the building, due to the danger of total collapse of the roof. “A conservation expert will be done. With a powerful lamp you can see stones and earth from affected pre-Hispanic walls in the distance. But not a major damage considering the total collapse of the roof. ”, Concluded the archaeologist.

The accumulated hail that caused the collapse of the structure. Monica Gonzalez / The Country

