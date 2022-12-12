A new storm, named ‘Efrain’, will once again bring rain to the Region of Murcia in the next few hours. After a weekend spent by rain in the Community, cloudiness and showers will continue to be protagonists from this Tuesday, December 13. But the coast of the Region is already on yellow alert since this Monday due to the passage of this storm.

The State Agency for Meteorology (Aemet) activated the yellow warning for adverse meteorological phenomena due to coastal phenomena and gusts of wind that can reach 50-60 kilometers per hour (force 7) and waves of up to three meters. The alert, which begins at 6:00 p.m. this Monday in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, will last until 12:00 a.m. The area of ​​Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas is in the same situation, although the notice is set for Tuesday.

The wind and the drop in temperatures at the beginning of the week will give way to precipitation. For the day of this Tuesday, the umbrella should be a mandatory complement when leaving home. The Aemet anticipates that the rain will make an appearance at all points in the Community. The showers will be more intense during the second half of the day and will subside when dawn arrives.

On Wednesday, the clouds may also unload in Murcia, Lorca and Cartagena in the afternoon, although the probability of precipitation increases considerably in the Northwest and Altiplano regions, where it goes from 50 to 70%. Temperatures will suffer a slight increase this Tuesday and Wednesday: in the interior and on the coast, minimum temperatures of about 15ºC and maximums of 20 or 25ºC are expected -lower on the coast-.

As of Thursday, the rain will say goodbye, the sun will come out again and the cloudiness will dissipate. Meteorological stability will return for the weekend, for when the Aemet does not foresee rain, but it is colder in all parts of the Region of Murcia, since the thermometers will suffer a decrease and may mark minimums below 10 degrees.